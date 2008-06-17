Talking Twittering Teddy Bear is Nearly A Freaky Mod Too Far

Having a cyborg teddy reading out your Twitter alerts... *shiver* the idea gives me the creeps a little. But not the guys who came up with the idea over at HyHome2.0. They've even got an instructional video so you can build your own artificial-voice bear, which uses Bluetooth to get data from your PC so you can plop the toy anywhere and still keep in touch. I'm not going to be building one: I've got a vision of teddy getting bored with endless inane Twitter updates, slapping in some steel fangs in its cyber-jaw and chewing its way out of the house. [Project page via Hackaday]