The only thing better than a robot may be a papercraft robot, and computer security software company Symantec clearly totally realises this. Because to better educate the public on various malware bots that can infect their systems, Symantec has released free thematic papercraft robots. And kudos to their marketing department—they aren't covered in logos for Norton Antivirus or something. Here's a picture of their identity theft bot. Hit the link to collect all two! [Symantec via boingboing]