Sydney Apple Store To Open June 19



The SMH yesterday confirmed what had been expected for a while - The Sydney Apple Store will be opening its doors on Thursday June 19 at 5pm.

Among the interesting tidbits: there will be a secret architectural feature inside that eats up the floorspace, but it is going to be one of Apple's biggest stores in the world.

Apple has recruited 125 staff for the new store, although we now know that the 3G iPhone won't be available at launch.

We'll be there on the 19th, covering the launch in all its typical Apple excitement. In the meantime, hit the SMH site for some good quotes, plus a whole section on how the new store will be the death of Apple resellers.

[SMH]

