Sweety is Colour-Changing, Squeezable Interactive Stress Gizmo

Designer Haishu Zhang has created the Sweety concept gadget to help soothe away people's stresses. Apparently he's designed to be your 24-hour listener, so I guess you just sound-off in his direction rather than at a real person. And Sweety reacts with graphic patterns and colour changes that, um, help you somehow. I'm a little confused how that bit's supposed to work, but I do understand it's interactive mode: when the rage hits you, you can just wrestle and pound the little bugger's soft body. And that's therapy. [Yanko design]