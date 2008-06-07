Sweat Analysing Shirts Determine if You Need a Gatorade

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

A Swiss company named Biotex is planning to integrate wireless biosensors in garments that could help athletes and diabetics assess sodium, potassium and chloride levels in their sweat samples. Unlike existing technology, these sensors would collect data in real time and either store it or deliver it to wireless devices for immediate analysis.

Obviously, this type of technology would give the wearer the advantage of knowing exactly when they need to replenish nutrients in order to maintain or increase performance. The project is currently in the testing phase, but if all goes well these garments could make their way into the fat, sweaty hands of regular consumers sometime in the near future. [Biotex via Popsci]

