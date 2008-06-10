How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Super Monkey Ball For iPhone - US$9.99

B. Lam:


10:30 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

The game looks very nice (slightly simpler than Gamecube-esque maybe?) and will be available at the launch of the App store for $9.99.

10:30 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Ethan Einhorn from SEGA is coming. Their guys were able to build 110 stages, plus all four of the classic monkeys for the final game. All in just 95ish days from the SDK announcement (plus four weeks head start). He's demonstrating how well the iPhone's tilt control can handle "pin-point acceleration and turning." He also says "the tilt control works beautifully."

10:29 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Now he's inviting some developers onstage to demo apps. First, is SEGA with Super Monkey Ball.

