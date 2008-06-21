Super Creepy Snow Globes are Filled With Death, Not Cheer

When I think of snow globes, images of pleasant Christmas settings usually come to mind. Even now, on a hot summer's day, the thought is kind of refreshing. However, it seems that artists Walter Martin and Paloma Munoz must have had a traumatic incident involving snow globes, because the imagery they have created in their Travelers series is just a tad on the disturbing side. Hit the following gallery to see what I mean. If you want go a step further and actually purchase one, they can be had for US$750 apiece. [Project Page via Inventor's Spot via DVICE]