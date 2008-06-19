Study Says Gadget Buyers Are Assertive and Arrogant

Don't just take author Douglas Coupland's word that you're an asshole, there's now an online study of 25,000 people that confirms what we've all been thinking.

Apparently, people who are early adopters of technology score high on personality traits like assertiveness, but low in modesty. Those who have high points in assertiveness and leadership are more likely to have bought three or more computers in the last two years, or a new mobile phone immediately when it hits the market. Also, people who score low in modesty (you jerks) have a tendency to buy luxury brands. So don't complain when you see Swarovski-encrusted junk. You're the ones who buy it. [Reuters via Crunchgear]