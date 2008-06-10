Steve's Talking iPhone Now!

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Jason Chen:

In their first year, they've sold 6 million iPhones "until they ran out a few weeks ago." He's now talking about their "next challenges."

11:30 am ON Jun 9 2008

B. Lam:






11:30 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

The iPhone has 90% customer satisfaction. 98% of people are browsing. 94% are using email, 90% are text messaging, and 80% are using 10 features or more.

11:30 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Steve Jobs is back on stage, and he's reminiscing about the iPhone's launch. In a few weeks it'll be the iPhone's first birthday. "This is the phone that has changed phones forever."

