Steve's Back - New Features Coming

B. Lam:



11:08 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Parental controls (filtering YouTube, Safari, iTunes or Installing Apps). Also filtering "EXPLICIT CONTENT" in the iPod app. Many languages are now added, including Asian languages. Japanese and Chinese has various input types, including the character recognition (drawing on the screen) that we saw in some screenshots a few weeks back.

11:08 am ON Jun 9 2008

B. Lam:







11:07 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Also coming, bulk delete/move, saving images from an email to your photo library, and a scientific calculator that's activated by turning the phone into landscape mode.

11:06 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Steve's coming back on stage, talking about new features. The first is Contact Search. Second is full iWork document support. You can LOOK at your iWork documents, but not write. Word, Excel and now Powerpoint are also supported (first two were already in there).

