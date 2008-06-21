How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Stealth Figher Design Cues In The Kinzo Air Office Desk

The Kinzo Air from Kinzo Architecture might make working in a proper office bearable. Although with its Stealth-fighter design cues, a guy wearing a HUD helmet with oxygen might be more at home behind it than an accountant. It looks like its perched on the ground momentarily, ready to speed off— in fact I'm sure it's radar-invisible, although it would be the worst desk to carelessly bump into ever. It does have integrated drawer, cable-concealer, bin and similarly-sleek filing cabinet, and it's modular with single and double versions. [Yanko design]

Trending Stories Right Now

quibi so-much-content streaming streaming-wars

A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi

A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles