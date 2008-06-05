Starz Transitions to MPEG4 (For More HD)

Starz is upgrading their infrastructure, transitioning from their MPEG2 systems of old (old, fat DVD codec technology) to sweet MPEG4 (efficiently-packed video that can be scaled more easily to HD). So why am I telling you this? Well, it's totally geektastic knowledge and sometimes I can't help myself. And also, these MPEG4 systems are being installed to offer customers more HD content by clearing bandwidth. The catch? Like many content providers, Starz' transmissions will peak at 1080i/720p. No 1080p for you, guy who apparently spent too much on his television. Just remember this when 4K TVs are all the rage. [CNN]