SPult Universal Remote is Sleekly Simple by Ditching Most Buttons

Designer Yurii Smitana Perfilov clearly took a look at the chaotic button-fest that is the usual universal remote and thought "uuuugleee." So the first thing you notice about the sPult remote is its gorgeousness, like a retro-futuristic digital dagger. The second thing is the lack of buttons: that scroll wheel does volume or channels, selected at a push, and there's a favourites selector, mute and power function plus a simple display. I thought the back-lit Moto RAZR-like universal remote I just bought was attractive, but if sPult were more than a concept, I'd ditch that silver laser-keypad nastiness in a heartbeat. [Yanko design]