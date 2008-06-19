Sprint WiMax Launches Commercially in September

After countless false starts, delays, death and rebirth, Sprint's WiMax is finally launching commercially in September. Baltimore is the first city to get it, with a rollout in Washington, DC and Chicago by the end of the year—all current test markets for the service. Sprint's promising 2-4Mbps per user. In making the announcement, Sprint CEO Dan Hesse again emphasised how open WiMax will be. No word on final pricing or rollout for the rest of us though. I really am waiting for the day to write lovely things about the service, honest. [PC World]