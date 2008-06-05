Sprint Instinct Full Video Walkthrough

The latest batch of Sprint Instinct vids are mercifully (and smartly) short on the iPhone bashing, instead going for a feature walkthrough/tutorial, kind of like the iPhone's (sorry Sprint). There's five vids showing different features of the phone, though live search is the most worthwhile, where you say what're you looking for, like "pizza" or "McDonald's," and the Instinct tosses up a list of nearby places using GPS, with a map, phone number, etc. It was a little buggy when we saw it back in April, but they've had plenty of time to fix, so we can't wait to check it out soon. All the vids are below.

