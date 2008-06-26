Spray on Skin Gun Shoots Stem Cells To Heal Your Open Wounds

Because of its use of stem cells, a skin regenerating gun would certainly cause a stir among conservative types—but if you were caught out on a battlefield with a gaping wound, you would be begging for technology like this. That is why the Armed Forces Institute for Regenerative Medicine invested US$250 million in a project focused on therapies like the famous "Pixie Dust" that can help heal soldiers on the front lines in Iraq. As for the the "skin gun," it could spray skin-healing stem cells over a wound—helping it heal in a matter of hours.

Given the relatively small amount of funding and the potential ethical roadblocks the military would run into trying to develop a skin gun, my guess is that we probably won't see a device like this in our local pharmacy anytime soon. But it is interesting to think that it could be possible somewhere down the line. [Pop Sci via io9 via DVICE]