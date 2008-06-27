Spock Ears Make Me Say 'Knit Long and Prosper'

This is a momentous day for me (I won't spoil the surprise) and what better way to celebrate momentous days than by knitting a pair of Spock ears for my lugs. If I were going to the New York meet-up you would be able to identify me by these furry little thingies—sod the fact that I would probably collapse from heatstroke before I even got to the sodding ballgame—and I could be the fount of mirth while you watched the rounders match, or whatever it is they're playing on the pitch. Anyway. Ears. Spock. Knitted. Look like sideways boobies. What more do you want on a Friday? [Yarn Songs via Boing Boing]