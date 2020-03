I have no clue how I missed this great hack from earlier in the year, but AcidMods has released a tutorial on modding an Xbox 360 controller to do all sorts of neat, cheatie stuff—like adding rapid fire to pistols in Call of Duty—through programmable macros. But since I know that you have almost no interest in picking up that soldering gun, you can just watch this video to appreciate what hours of hard work can produce. [AcidMods via HackedGadgets]