Spirit of St Louis Boombox Gives Your iPod Retro Aviation Chic

Forget the boringly-plastic iPod boomboxes we've shown you before: I want one of these. It's in period aviation "Spirit of St Loius" style: wooden cabinet, shiny dials and satisfyingly chunky switches, meant to look like a WWII battlefield radio. Inside there's an iPod dock, CD player and AM-FM radio that's also an alarm clock. It's powered by 8 "D" batteries, so you can haul it along to picnics in the park, and measures 48 x 22 x 20 cms. The one drawback: it's price is also satisfyingly chunky at US$586. [Product via BBGadgets]