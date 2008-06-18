Speed Racing Motorcycle Inspired By Aliens

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

After one look at the Indian-branded "Speed Racer" motorcycle concept bike by Dan Bailey, it is easy to see how he incorporated the main characters in the Aliens movie franchise into the aesthetics. Using the specs on the Kawasaki Ninja as his framework, Bailey sought to design a bike that was rugged but maintained a sleek look—a mission he has certainly accomplished. I don't know if the Speed Racer will ever go into production, but for a design with the balls to take elements from three iconic franchises (maybe four if you count TRON), the bike holds up well. But how do you sit on it? [Daniel Bailey via Tuvie]

speed-racing-bike-concept3speed-racing-bike-concept1speed-racing-bike-concept2

