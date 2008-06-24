SpaceShipTwo Spied, May Turn Out to Be A Private Space Turtle

Flightglobal has a picture of what looks like the cockpit for Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo, the successor to the SpaceShipOne, which successfully completed the first private manned flight into space. Like the SpaceShipOne, it is being built by Scaled Composites in Mojave, CA, where these shots were taken. The picture might not seem like much to look at, but it represents a tangible step towards the era of low earth orbit booze-cruises, which I believe to be historically notable. Full wingered analysis at [Flightglobal Hyperbola] .