How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Space Intruderz Lamps Invade Our Hearts

I know what you're thinking. These Space Intruderz lamps look a lot like they're ripping off a certain classic video game. But contrary to popular belief, there were no aliens in Pac-Man. Those were ghosts. Ghosts. So these Space Intruderz lamps by Unison Idea Studio are a completely original, lawsuit-immune creation. Each lamp will run you about US$50 and you'll have to email the studio to place your order, but at least that means your neighbour shouldn't have decor. [Unison via technabob and MoCoLoco]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles