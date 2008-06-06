Space Intruderz Lamps Invade Our Hearts

I know what you're thinking. These Space Intruderz lamps look a lot like they're ripping off a certain classic video game. But contrary to popular belief, there were no aliens in Pac-Man. Those were ghosts. Ghosts. So these Space Intruderz lamps by Unison Idea Studio are a completely original, lawsuit-immune creation. Each lamp will run you about US$50 and you'll have to email the studio to place your order, but at least that means your neighbour shouldn't have decor. [Unison via technabob and MoCoLoco]