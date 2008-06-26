Sony's Playstation 3 Movie Download Service to Launch this Summer

We had a rumour about this news back in April but as part of a new corporate Strategy Update, Sony has just confirmed it: video downloads will come to the PS3 "this summer". That's first in the US, with a Europe and Japan roll-out later in the year. Plus, Sony will expand the service across their other video-enabled products, which means the PSP and video-enabled Walkmen. There're some other interesting snippets in there too: like the fact that by 2011 90% of Sony electronics will be "network-enabled and wireless-capable." Read on for the full press release.

June 26, 2008

Sony Group Corporate Strategy Update FY2008—FY2010*

"To be the leading global provider of networked consumer electronics and entertainment"

Tokyo, Japan - Sony today presented a series of new initiatives designed to build on its previous

three-year revitalization plan and to position the company as the leading global provider of

networked consumer electronics and entertainment. In particular, the company will focus on

strengthening core businesses, enhancing network initiatives and leveraging international growth

opportunities to build for the future and drive further growth and profits. In addition, Sony

announced the following key mid-term goals:

Expand our PC, Blu-ray DiscTM-related products and component/semiconductor businesses

into "trillion yen businesses**," joining LCD TVs, digital imaging (digital cameras and

camcorders), game and mobile phones and raising the total number of "trillion yen

businesses" to seven.

Ensure that 90% of our electronics product categories are network-enabled and

wireless-capable by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2011 ("FY2010").

Roll out video services across key Sony products by FY2010, starting with the summer 2008

launch on the PLAYSTATION®Network.

Double annual revenue from BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) countries to 2 trillion yen***

by FY2010.

* Three-year period ending March 31, 2011

** Businesses each generating 1 trillion yen or more of annual sales to outside customers, except for Blu-ray Disc

related business which includes intersegment sales

*** Includes Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications and SONY BMG MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT as allocated

Sony has identified a 5% operating margin as a baseline of profitability to generate cash to

continue to lead and innovate. Furthermore we will target an annual return on equity of 10% by

FY2010. Sony is also planning to allocate a total of 1.8 trillion yen to invest in and build key

businesses and technologies over the next three years.

Highlights are as follows:

Further Strengthen Our Core Businesses

Sony intends to maintain a leading position in its "trillion yen businesses" (LCD TVs, digital

imaging, game and mobile phones) and will focus on expanding its PC, Blu-ray Disc-related

products, and component/semiconductor businesses into "trillion yen businesses" by the end of

FY2010. At the same time, we expect to improve the operations of our TV business significantly

and implement a variety of cost reduction measures to restore that business to profitability in the

fiscal year ending March 31, 2009*, and strive for the global No. 1 position in LCD TVs by

FY2010. Of the planned 1.8 trillion yen investment over the next three years, approximately 900

billion yen will be allocated towards strengthening core focus areas within components and

semiconductors, such as image sensors, batteries, display devices and Blu-ray Disc-related

components.

1/3

Sony is also promoting the concept of "open innovation", whereby we are looking not only inside

the company, but outside for technologies that foster innovation. By combing Sony's inherent

technological strengths with external expertise, we aim to accelerate R&D efficiency and enable

the company to effectively respond to rapidly changing customer needs and preferences in the

network era. Through the creation of new user experiences, strengthening core businesses,

driving innovation, and minimizing the environmental impact of its operations, Sony will strive to

achieve not only sales volume, but also sustainable and profitable growth.

In the Game segment, the two key drivers of new growth are non-game content and services in

tandem with enhanced network capability. Sony also expects to achieve profitability in this

segment in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2009*, a significant year-on-year improvement due

to hardware cost reductions and an enhanced line-up of software titles for PLAYSTATION®3

("PS3"). Key Game initiatives are:

1. Expand content and services available on the network platform

2. Continue to expand the PS3 customer base through the strength of Blu-ray Disc

3. Accelerate PS3 sales through upcoming key franchise software titles

4. Continue PS3 cost reduction initiatives

* Forecast as of May 14, 2008

Network Initiatives

Sony will increase network and wireless connectivity across its family of devices and build a

service platform to provide a seamless user experience across our key hardware devices and

content. We are planning to expand services that will enable our customers to enjoy content such

as motion pictures and television programming through the network on a variety of Sony

products such as BRAVIATM LCD TVs, PS3, PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) and Walkman® video

music players.

Sony's unique position in electronics and entertainment allows us to offer compelling network

services. As an example of our potential, this November, Sony Pictures Entertainment will offer

one of the most highly anticipated films of the summer, "Hancock", exclusively to all internet

connected BRAVIA LCD TVs in the U.S. before it is available on DVD. This film will be

distributed to Sony customers directly to their televisions outside conventional distributors and

without the need for any set-top box. This is an industry first.

Capitalize on Growth in BRIC Countries and Other Emerging Markets

Because Sony believes that the largest growth opportunities exist outside its traditional markets

of Japan, North America and Europe, expanding Sony's business into new markets is a key area

of focus. New markets in regions including the BRIC countries - Brazil, Russia, India and China

- are developing quickly, and Sony's business in these countries is growing rapidly. Going

forward, Sony plans to accelerate business expansion through collaboration and integration, not

just within each of the Electronics, Game and Pictures segments, but across the entire Sony

Group.

Sony will target annual sales of 2 trillion yen in the BRIC countries (including revenues from Sony

Ericsson Mobile Communications and SONY BMG) by FY2010, doubling FY2007 sales with

annual Electronics segment sales alone slated to grow from 600 billion yen to 1.2 trillion yen

during this period.

2/3

Environmental Initiatives - Green Management 2010

"Green Management 2010" is a series of mid-term environmental targets that are guiding the

Sony Group in its efforts to help prevent global warming, recycle resources, ensure appropriate

management of chemical substances and address a broad range of other environmental issues.

Through these initiatives, Sony is striving to achieve an absolute reduction in greenhouse gas

emissions, specifically a 7% or greater reduction in CO2 emissions by FY2010 compared to the

level of FY2000.

Financial Strategies for the Mid-Term

In order to generate funds to continue to grow and innovate, Sony has identified a 5 percent

operating margin as a baseline of profitability. Sony is also establishing return on investment

capital as a fundamental framework for evaluating capital investments and potential acquisitions

across the Sony Group to ensure the optimum use of resources. Our targeted investment (an

aggregate of 1.8 trillion yen by the end of FY2010) will put Sony in a position to drive further

growth and innovation over the next three years and beyond. Sony will also target an annual

return on equity of 10% by FY2010. Going forward, we will work to deliver a stable, high level of

profitability while enhancing shareholder value.

The business environment in which Sony operates is changing rapidly and, with the advance in

digital technology and broadband networks, technological innovation is moving at a pace never

experienced before. In order to be a leading company in the digital age, Sony aims to leverage its

unique advantage of producing both hardware and content, continuing to offer cutting-edge

products together with superior content and services to meet the needs and expectations of our

customers.