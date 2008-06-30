Sony's New Bravia TVs Get Priced For AU

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

On top of giving away 35,000 PS3s with Bravia purchases during July, Sony are also introducing a whole heap of new models to the Australian market.

There are three new ranges: The W series; V series and S series, and they range in price from $799 for a 20-inch model right up to $4,699 for a 52-inch 1080p W-series set.

The full specs for each, plus their pricing, is below the fold. With the Olympics around the corner and special deals happening everywhere you turn, this could be a great chance to upgrade your TV.

