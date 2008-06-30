Sony's New Bravia TVs Get Priced For AU

On top of giving away 35,000 PS3s with Bravia purchases during July, Sony are also introducing a whole heap of new models to the Australian market.

There are three new ranges: The W series; V series and S series, and they range in price from $799 for a 20-inch model right up to $4,699 for a 52-inch 1080p W-series set.

The full specs for each, plus their pricing, is below the fold. With the Olympics around the corner and special deals happening everywhere you turn, this could be a great chance to upgrade your TV.