Sony High End STR-DA4400ES Receiver

The bottom line on the STR-DA4400ES, STR-DA3400ES and STR-DA2400ES is that they are Sony's new high end line of 7.1 receivers, outstanding for low noise, clean power, chassis dampening, 5 year warranty and high price. They all have cross media bar interfaces like the PS3. The HDMI ports also do BRAVIA control for over the wire remote of other Sony devices. The 4400 has 6 HDMI ports, does 2 video zones, 3 audio zones and picture in picture.

All for US$1500, which is a lot less than ES used to be and a lot less than what the competition charges over at Yamaha and Denon for the really crazy stuff with more than 7 channels. All do 1080/24p and anything easier as well as Dolby Digital, TrueHD, DTS High Res and Master Audio. Upscaling, the real difference in receivers these days, is handled by Faroudja DCDi Cinema tech, not a bad chip at all. More details below.