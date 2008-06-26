Sony High End STR-DA4400ES Receiver

The bottom line on the STR-DA4400ES, STR-DA3400ES and STR-DA2400ES is that they are Sony's new high end line of 7.1 receivers, outstanding for low noise, clean power, chassis dampening, 5 year warranty and high price. They all have cross media bar interfaces like the PS3. The HDMI ports also do BRAVIA control for over the wire remote of other Sony devices. The 4400 has 6 HDMI ports, does 2 video zones, 3 audio zones and picture in picture.
All for US$1500, which is a lot less than ES used to be and a lot less than what the competition charges over at Yamaha and Denon for the really crazy stuff with more than 7 channels. All do 1080/24p and anything easier as well as Dolby Digital, TrueHD, DTS High Res and Master Audio. Upscaling, the real difference in receivers these days, is handled by Faroudja DCDi Cinema tech, not a bad chip at all. More details below.
SONY enhances "elevated standard" audio/video receiver line
WITH THREE NEW MODELS
SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2008 - Sony today introduced three new
audio/video receivers in its "Elevated Standard" (ES) product
line that deliver high-quality sound and video performance.
Engineered for high-end home theatres, the new STR-DA4400ES,
STR-DA3400ES and STR-DA2400ES receivers feature sophisticated
A/V technology supporting 1080/24p video signals, the latest
audio codecs (Dolby® Digital Plus, Dolby® TrueHD, dts® High
Resolution Audio and dts® HD Master Audio) and Faroudja® DCDi
Cinema™ technology for upscaling all video sources to 1080p
when connected via HDMI™ to a compatible high-definition television.
The ES receivers are all designed around a unique construction
platform, digital board and a wide band power amplifier to
maintain the purity of the audio and video signals by minimizing
external vibrations and internal jitter.
"The rapid evolution of audio and video has generated increased
demand for connectivity and high-performance components," said
Tyler Ishida, director of marketing for Sony Electronics' Digital
Imaging and Audio Division. "This new line of ES receivers
delivers the fidelity, build quality and connectivity expected
for an outstanding cinematic experience in the home."
The new models utilise a xross media bar™-inspired graphical
user interface for easy content navigation, Sony's Digital
Cinema Auto Calibration for simple surround sound setup, and
BRAVIA® Sync™ for Theatre for easy synchronisation of compatible
home theatre components.
Sony's DIGITAL MEDIA PORT adds control, networking and connectivity
options for music playback through various accessories, including
a Cradle for iPod (TDM-iP10), a Network Walkman™ cradle, a
PC client device and a Bluetooth® adaptor (each is sold separately).
The models are also Sirius® and XM Connect-and-Play™ Ready.
The STR-DA4400ES 7.1 channel receiver has a 120-watt amplifier
(8 ohms, 20 Hz - 20 kHz, 0.09 percent THD), six HDMI inputs
and DSD decoding through HDMI. It offers high-definition video
distribution to a second zone, audio distribution to three
zones and picture-in-picture for monitoring of multi-zone output
or an external video source. The model will be available in
August for about $1,500.
The STR-DA3400ES 7.1 channel receiver has a 100-watt power
amplifier (8 ohms, 20 Hz - 20 kHz, 0.09 percent THD), four
HDMI inputs, a 12-volt trigger, IR repeater and high-definition
video distribution to a second zone (composite). It will be
available in August for around $1,000.
The STR-DA2400ES 7.1 channel receiver has a 100-watt power
amplifier (8 ohms, 20 Hz - 20 kHz, 0.09 percent THD), a basic
icon-driven graphic user interface and four HDMI inputs. The
model will be available next month for about $800.
All ES receivers are supported by a five-year limited manufacturer
warranty and will be available online through www.sonystyle.com
, at Sony Style stores nationwide
and at authorised Sony dealers across the country.