Sony HDR-CX12 HD AVCHD Camcorder Has Face-Recognition Technology

Sony has upgraded its HDR-CX7 flash-based camcorder to include face-recognition technology and Smile Shutter, which automatically takes a still picture as soon as the subject switches to full beam. The camera records in full HD at a resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels, and has a 10-megapixel camera for still shots. There's image stabilisation, and you control the camcorder merely by tapping the 2.7-inch LCD screen. Full press release for the US$900 camera, available in August, plus a bonus shot, is after the jump.

SONY INTRODUCES THE WORLD'S FIRST CAMCORDER WITH SMILE SHUTTER TECHNOLOGY

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2008 - Sony is taking the lead in the camcorder industry by introducing the first high-definition camcorder with both Smile Shutter™ and face detection technologies.

The HDR-CX12 Memory Stick® Handycam® camcorder can record full 1920 x 1080 HD video and 10-megapixel photos on Sony Memory Stick PRO Duo™ media and any Memory Stick PRO Duo (Mark2) media cards. Roughly the size of a soda can (2.8-inches wide by 5.3-inches tall by 2.8-inches deep), this ultra-compact model will allow for easy transfer of video and stills from media cards to a compatible PC to share via email, uploading to the Internet or burning to disc.

With Sony's unique Smile Shutter technology you can capture smiling photos and record video at the same time. When activated the technology will detect and automatically take a photo when your subject smiles - without having to switch to photo mode or press the photo button.

It also features child and adult prioritization so you can capture photos when your intended subject group smiles. This camcorder can even detect and capture a smile while in standby mode - just aim the camcorder and you'll capture smiling moments.

"Advanced technologies such as 'smile shutter' make memory capture automatic so you can relax and enjoy the moment at hand," said Kelly Davis, director of camcorder marketing at Sony Electronics. "Leveraging these key technologies across multiple product lines is another example of Sony's commitment to anticipate consumer needs by making video capture more seamless, easy and fun."

Advanced Features and Performance

In addition to face detection technology, the camcorder is packed with powerful features such as ClearVid® CMOS sensor with Exmor™-derived technology for stunning video detail and clarity, a BIONZ™ imaging processor, an advanced Carl Zeiss® Vario-Sonnar® T* 12x optical zoom lens and Super SteadyShot® optical image stabilisation for smooth video and clear photos.

The model has a 2.7-inch Clear Photo LCD Plus™ screen, Dolby® Digital 5.1-channel surround sound recording and a built-in zoom microphone to record clear dialogue. It has an assignable dial that can be customised to manually control focus, brightness and white balance.

The camcorder will ship with a supplied 4GB Memory Stick PRO Duo (Mark2) media card so that you are ready to start recording almost straight out of the box. A supplied Handycam Station™ cradle makes for easy DVD creation with its One Touch Disc Burn button. Also bundled is Picture Motion Browser software to easily view, organize and store video and photos on a compatible PC.

Price and Availability

The HDR-CX12 camcorder will be in stores early August for about $900. It will be available at Sony Style® retail stores, online through www.sonystyle.com and at authorised dealers nationwide. Online pre-orders will begin on June 20th at www.sonystyle.com/handycam.