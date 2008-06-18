Sony Ericsson's HSPA Modems Triple-Up as Card Readers, GPS Receiver

Sony Ericsson is joining the mobile internet dongle game with the new MD400 and MD400g USB modems. Both are pretty diminutive, and pack a folding antenna and retracting USB plug to keep the size down, and both have HSPA connectivity with 7.2Mb/s download and 2.0Mb/s upload speeds.

They also have card-reader slots, for MemoryStick Micro and microSD cards. Most interestingly, the 400g version has integrated GPS and an NMEA 2.0 interface, so you can slip it into your PC or Mac, and pinpoint your location live in Google Maps. Available late this year, but you'll have to wait for pricing info. Full press release below.

SONY ERICSSON PRESS RELEASE June 17, 2008

Sony Ericsson launches two new dual function USB modems to keep you ahead of the game

Sony Ericsson unveils the MD400 and MD400g - the first HSPA USB modems of their kind from Sony Ericsson not only providing high speed broadband but also a combined M2 Memory Stick Micro(TM) and a microSD(TM) slot brought together in a stylish and attractive design. Apart from an in-built antenna, an innovative additional swivel antenna optimizes the performance when in use. When closed, it covers and protects the retractable USB connector. The MD400g also has an in-built GPS receiver which automatically shows the user's current location.

Singapore, 17th June 2008 - For people on the move keeping in touch via the internet with colleagues, clients, friends and family is a necessity. Now Sony Ericsson gives users the speed they need in a stylish way with its two new modems complete with HSPA technology. Users can receive 7.2Mb/s in download and up to 2.0Mb/s in upload speeds. This means that sending attachments via email such as images or video content can be sent up to five times faster than before.

"The MD400 and MD400g are high performance and stylish devices that enable you to have all your essentials at hand even when you are out of reach from broadband at home or in the office. The USBs are simple, quick to install and the multiple technologies guarantee internet access every time," said Johan Tysklind, marketing director mobile computing at Sony Ericsson. "The combined M2 Memory Stick Micro(TM) and the microSD(TM) slot really makes these products stand out from the crowd and the MD400g even includes a GPS receiver."

Sony Ericsson MD400/MD400g - the world on the move

HSPA technology - up to 7.2Mb/s download and 2.0Mb/s upload

First USB modem with combined M2 Memory Stick Micro(TM) and microSD(TM) slot

In-built antenna complemented with an additional swivel 'Diversity' antenna maximizes reception performance and boosts data transmission

Innovative mechanical design allows the swivel antenna to also protect the retractable USB connector when the modem is not in use

USB modem - can be used in any PC, laptop or desktop

In-built GPS receiver and GPS utility (MD400g) which can link directly in to Google Maps(TM) and mark current location

PlayNow shortcut link - just a click away from entertainment

Auto-install

Auto configuration

So whether you are a professional that needs internet access anytime of the day, a student away from the library or even someone taking advantage of nice weather in the park the MD400/MD400g range can give you the broadband access you need from any mobile location.

- ENDS -

At a glance:

MD400 Mobile Broadband USB Modem, MD400g Mobile Broadband GPS USB Modem

Compact size, 70 x 28 x 15 mm (open)

Weight 28g

Dual antenna solution featuring Receiver Diversity optimisation which ensures highest possible data rates. the USB connector retracts when the swivel antenna is folded. Completely closed it covers the port

Combo M2 Memory Stick Micro(TM) and microSD(TM) slot

GPS (MD400g): Integrated GPS receiver (NMEA 2.0 interface)

HSPA: Up to 7.2 Mb/s, downlink. Up to 2.0 Mb/s, uplink

HSPA/UMTS: Triple band 850/1900/2100 MHz

EDGE/GPRS: Quad band 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

Operating Systems: MS Windows® 2000, XP, Vista, MAC-OS X supported

Features/Enablers: Sony Ericsson Wireless Manager

Auto-installation and auto-configuration: Multi colour LED illumination indicating communication status (and GPS status - MD 400g)

25 supported languages

Sony Ericsson update services

Combo M2 Memory Stick Micro(TM) and microSD(TM) slot

In-built GPS receiver inc. GPS utility (MD400g)

PlayNow(TM) icon - a click away from entertainment

Colours: Exquisite Ebony, Lustrous White

Availability: Globally available Q4 2008

Legal

1) Facts and features may vary depending on local variant.

2) Talk, standby and video call times are affected by network preferences, type of SIM card, connected accessories and various activities e.g. games. Kit contents and colour options may differ from market to market. The full range of accessories may not be available in every market.

© Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications AB, 2008.