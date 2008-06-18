Sony Ericsson F305 Phone With Motion Gaming First Impressions (Verdict: Underwhelming)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Sony Ericsson F305 gaming phone went official today, and the guys at Crave Asia fired off a few first impressions after spending some hands-on time with it. They claim that the screen on the F305 is way too small and the device itself is excessively slippery—which doesn't mesh well with the motion controls. All-in-all they felt that it had "a been-there-done that vibe to it," but the Wii-esque motion controls are a step in the right direction. Still, it seems that the F305 is a far cry from the PSP phone we have all been dreaming of. [Crave]

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

