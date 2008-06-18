Sony Ericsson F305 Phone With Motion Gaming First Impressions (Verdict: Underwhelming)

The Sony Ericsson F305 gaming phone went official today, and the guys at Crave Asia fired off a few first impressions after spending some hands-on time with it. They claim that the screen on the F305 is way too small and the device itself is excessively slippery—which doesn't mesh well with the motion controls. All-in-all they felt that it had "a been-there-done that vibe to it," but the Wii-esque motion controls are a step in the right direction. Still, it seems that the F305 is a far cry from the PSP phone we have all been dreaming of. [Crave]