Sony Ericsson F305 Motion Gaming Phone is 'Fun and Entertainment'

The Sony Ericsson F305 motion gaming phone leaked this weekend is now official, making for the start of this F-line of "fun and entertainment" phones. The phone's got a 2.0-inch screen, O and X gaming buttons, a dedicated PlayStation button (to bring up games), quad-band EDGE, 8 hours of gameplay, an optional Power Pack CPP-100, Bluetooth and a sliding body. It's not too remarkable of a phone, but it is Sony's first real foray into establishing an explicit gaming phone line. Available in "selected markets" in Q3 2008. [Sony Ericsson]