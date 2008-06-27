Sony Ericsson Cancels Paris and BeiBei Smartphones

Sony Ericsson's Paris, much coveted by S-E purists, has been canned, according to the Unofficial Sony Ericsson Blog. The Paris, aka the P5i, has been filed under T (for trash) alongside its sister smartphone, the BeiBei, or the G702. Apparently it's to do with the less-than-enthusiastic reactions from some of the mobile phone bloggers, who weren't exactly gagging for it. There's also speculation that a lot of its features were already lagging behind those of its competitors—and this is before it had even hit the streets. I guess we'll never have Paris. [Unofficial Sony Ericsson Blog via Mobile Mentalism]