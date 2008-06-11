According to the Unofficial Sony Ericsson blog, the upcoming C905 phone will be the flagship Sony Ericsson Cyber-shot phone. Here's why it's so good. There's a 8.1-megapixel camera with "auto focus, face recognition, a new feature called Smart Contrast, image stabilisation, BestPic, red-eye reduction, xenon flash as well as photoflash for both photos and videos." There's also location tagging with GPS, an accelerometer, 2.4-inch QVGA display, TV-out, Wi-Fi, DLNA support, Bluetooth and USB 2.0 transfers. Yeah, sounds pretty insane. We'll see if this one turns out to be true and whether they can fit all of this tech into that small body. [Se-nse]
Sony Ericsson C905 is a 8.1-Megapixel Cybershot Phone?
