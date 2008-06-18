Sony Ericsson C905 8.1-Megapixel Cybershot Phone Gets Official Specs

Twice we've brought you leaked info on Sony Ericsson's upcoming C905 mobile phone, and today at last Sony came good with official specs. The camera in its slider body is indeed an 8.1-megapixel one, with xenon flash, auto-focus, face detection and image stabilisation. The phone's also pretty full-featured, and is GPS-ready, with a 2.4-inch TFT screen and TV-out capability as we'd heard. So is it a camera with a bolt-on phone or the other way around? Read the specs in the press release to decide. Simultaneously, Sony came up with news of the S302 Snapshot, which sounds like a lower-spec sibling to the C905 with just 2-megapixels and a fixed-focus lens. Both should be available late this year.

Singapore, 17 June 2008 - The C905 is Sony Ericsson's first Cyber-shot slider and its most advanced camera phone yet. With an 8.1 megapixel camera and real camera flash amongst its cutting-edge capabilities, it offers easy photo-taking in a phone that derives its looks from a digital camera and offers the picture quality to match. In comparison the S302 Snapshot is for those who want it all at an affordable price - good looks, must-have features and a pocket-sized slim design.

"The C905 Cyber-shot™ and S302 Snapshot have been developed to make us all better photographers! That means making it easier to take great shots and never missing that magic moment." said Sven Totté, Head of Imaging Marketing at Sony Ericsson. "Although both have photography at their core, the phones are very distinct; the 8.1megapixel C905 is a viable alternative to a digital camera and the S302 is perfect for those who don't want to miss a moment and like to send or Bluetooth™ their photos to their friends."

The new C905 Cyber-shot™

Take your best shot

Complete digital camera experience on a phone - true digital camera styling and an 8.1 megapixel camera with Xenon flash

Outstanding picture quality - complete with face detection auto-focus, smart contrast and image stabilizer

From baby's first steps to an amazing sunset; store them all on the 2GB Memory Stick Micro™ (M2®) included

The USB adaptor (CCR-70) provided in-box allows for easy transfer of your photos to-and-from your PC.

View high-quality pictures on the phones impressive 2.4" scratch-resistant mineral glass display

Share your memories - send your photos wirelessly from your phone to your TV via Wi-Fi™ (using DLNA), or connect with wires using the TV-Out Cable ITC-60, also announced today

Upload photos to your own online blogsite or print your photos with fantastic resolution up to A3 size

Much more than a camera phone - GPS-enabled for geo-tagging of photos and navigation support.

The new S302 Snapshot

Good for your image

Slick and slimline with a stylish design and a premium, high-gloss finish

2.0 megapixel camera with an easy-to-learn camera menu. Use the S302 just like you would a digital camera

Photo light and Photo fix - useful photo functions to help you get the shots you want

Capture the action - video recording and playback

Room for your entire photo album - up to 20 MB internal memory and Memory Stick Micro™ (M2™) support

Transfer photos easily via USB, Bluetooth™ or Memory Stick Micro™

Building on Sony Ericsson's camera phone heritage, the C905 Cyber-shot™ phone and S302 Snapshot are all-round performers that maximise their camera credentials. The S302 introduces a premium looking, yet affordable phone with a snapshot camera at-hand when needed. The C905 is a powerful 8.1 megapixel camera phone that looks, feels and acts like a real camera.

The C905 Cyber-shot™ will be available in three colours (Night Black, Ice Silver and Copper Gold) in selected markets from Q4 2008. It will support the following networks:

C905: GSM/GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900 UMTS/HSDPA 2100.

C905a: GSM/GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900 UMTS/HSDPA 850/1900/2100

C905c: GSM/GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900.

The S302 Snapshot will be available in Crystal Blue and Thunder Grey in selected markets from Q4 2008. The S302 (and S302c for China markets) will support GSM/GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900.

TV-Out Cable ITC-60 will be available Q4 2008