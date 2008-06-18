The hot and heavy rumors that an imminent PS3 firmware update would finally bring in-game access to the XMB (cross media bar, the PS3's menu) are true: Sony's official PlayStation blog confirms that firmware update 2.40 will include the long-awaited menu access, along with trophies - the PS3's version of achievements - and "some other new enhancements." We'll have to sit through firmware update 2.36 first, though - it's pretty boring, just adding some system stability for certain games. No word on the date, but we're still crossing our fingers for this month. [Playstation Blog]
Sony Confirms PS3 Firmware 2.40 Bringing In-Game XMB and Trophies
