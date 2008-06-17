Sony Brings Out Energy-Efficient 32-Inch LCD in Japan

The Bravia KDL-32JE1 is an energy-efficient TV from Bravia which consumes just 89W of power, compared to 160W on an equivalent Bravia. It also uses plastic parts recycled from other Sony departments, such as the plastic waste from collected TVs, polystyrene packaging and the waste from the optical film from LCD TVs. Available on July 25 in Japan, the KDL-32JE1 has 1366x768 resolution, HDMI interface, 2500:1 contrast ratio and 178-degree view angle, and comes in two colours, Champagne Gold and Silver. It will cost the equivalent of US$1,390 in Yen. [Impress]