Sony Bravia Internet Link Gets YouTube, Panda Sneeze Still Lame in HD

YouTube, Wired.com and Crackle have all added their content to Sony's Bravia Internet Video Link, the pricey US$300 add-on that streams video to Bravia TVs. This is a major upgrade, as the content previously available through BIVL was thin to say the least. Now you can use that beautiful 1080p set to sift through the cesspool that is YouTube, never missing another office freakout or Wii Fit demo while you're away from your computer. Or you could always watch videos that you've made on your own. As for us, we'll buy into the BIVL concept when it has Amazon Unbox or something else for long-form decent quality streaming movies. [Sony]

YOUTUBE™ CONTENT NOW AVAILABLE ON SONY BRAVIA® INTERNET VIDEO LINK Wired.com and Crackle's C-Spot Channels Also Added NEW YORK, June 5, 2008 - Sony announced today that YouTube is the latest online video provider to join the company's BRAVIA Internet Video Link service. The service went live today providing BRAVIA Internet Video Link users access to millions of videos on YouTube at no additional charge. Joining YouTube are Wired.com and C-Spot, which offers original episodic short comedy series. "Sony was one of the first to bring streaming Internet video to the television in the United States without a PC, and now you can access one of the most popular online video destinations, YouTube, on your BRAVIA TV," said Randy Waynick, senior vice president of Sony Electronics' Home Products Division. "There are literally millions of videos to choose from on the BRAVIA Internet Video Link service and we'll continue to add the most compelling content available on the web." The BRAVIA Internet Video Link is a small module that attaches to the back of a selection of the the company's 2007 and 2008 BRAVIA LCD flat-panel television models. The service seamlessly streams on-demand entertainment including movies, TV programs, your favourite YouTube videos and a variety of other free content as well as news, weather and traffic informaiton via an existing Ethernet connection without the use of a personal computer. A broadband connection of at least 2.5 Mbps is recommended. Content is easily navigated with Sony's Technical Emmy® award-winning Xross Media Bar™ (XMB™) user interface. Once the TV and BRAVIA Internet Video Link module have been purchased, videos are available at no charge, bringing content to Sony televisions not found on network or cable/satellite TV stations. The new content adds to existing channels including Yahoo!, AOL, Sports Illustrated, blip.tv, CondéNet's Style.com, Men.Style.com, Epicurious and Concierge.com channels, Sony Pictures' Crackle, The Minisode Network and Inside Sony Pictures channels, FEARnet, Ford Models, SingingFool and VideoDetective. Sony will continue to add new content partners and increase the growing list of on-demand video content. "The partnership with Sony helps us achieve our goal of making YouTube accessible on any screen," said Chris Maxcy, YouTube's partner development director. "The integration of YouTube into the television enhances the living room entertainment experience by offering a large number of channels for people to select from, enabling them to watch what they want, when they want it." The Wired.com channel delivers exclusive, original reporting at the point where technology intersects with business, entertainment, politics, culture, science and art. Content will include Game|Life, Wired.com's weekly web video covering the world of gaming, and AltText, a satirical commentary on technology, business, entertainment, communications and culture. Crackle's C-spot offers original character and story-driven episodic series. The channel will offer series including "Hot Hot Los Angeles," "The Writer's Room," "Penn Says," and "The Roadents." Sony's BRAVIA Internet Video Link module is currently available for about $300. It can be purchased online at sonystyle.com, at Sony Style® retail stores and at Sony authorised dealers across the country. The module used with a consumer's existing broadband Internet connection is compatible with a majority of the latest 2007 BRAVIA television models, as well many new 2008 models.