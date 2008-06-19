Songbird Flexfit Disposable Hearing Aid is 50X Cheaper Than Typical Ones

The Songbird Flexfit is a US$80 disposable hearing aid, the first of its kind, and it was developed by the Sarnoff Corporation, the same company behind HDTV. It's a one-size-fits-all behind-the-ear device for people with mild to moderate hearing loss who aren't ready to plunk down thousands of dollars on a typical hearing aid. As you can tell from the picture, the Flexfit is also pretty discreet—I had to stare straight at this guy's ear to see it. The batteries last 400 hours, which we're told is about 3-6 months of use. Look for it in August, more pics down below. [Songbird]