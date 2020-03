Reader Mark's brother just sent over this pic of an "OS X iPhone" banner found on the WWDC show floor in Moscone Centre. You can't really tell much from the shot (no 3G iPhone leaked), but it does look like iPhone will be a big topic next Monday—something we've known for a while. Crunchgear also found these shots by Gernot on Flickr which also shows OS X Leopard.

[Flickr via The Crunch - Thanks Mark and Mark's brother!]