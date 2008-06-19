Skin Antenna Uses Your Body to Boost Battery Life, Skin Cancer

Researchers at the Queen's University Belfast have developed a hockey puck-like transmitter that can connect to gadgets on your body and allow them to transmit waves along the surface of your skin. What's the upside to this? Devices on one part of your person that need to talk to gadgets on another part of your person (medical devices, for example) can do so for twice as long because more waves are transmitting over your skin and and not lost into the air. One application we can think of is for Bluetooth stereo headsets to connect to that mobile phone in your pocket. [NewScientist via Textually]