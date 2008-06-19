How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Skin Antenna Uses Your Body to Boost Battery Life, Skin Cancer

Researchers at the Queen's University Belfast have developed a hockey puck-like transmitter that can connect to gadgets on your body and allow them to transmit waves along the surface of your skin. What's the upside to this? Devices on one part of your person that need to talk to gadgets on another part of your person (medical devices, for example) can do so for twice as long because more waves are transmitting over your skin and and not lost into the air. One application we can think of is for Bluetooth stereo headsets to connect to that mobile phone in your pocket. [NewScientist via Textually]

Trending Stories Right Now

quibi so-much-content streaming streaming-wars

A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi

A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles