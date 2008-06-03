Simple Hack Gives Eee PC a Touchscreen for Just US$70

People love to mod the Eee PC it seems, cramming everything you can imagine, including a touchscreen, into the diminutive cheapo notebook. But perhaps none have been so cheap and easy as this straightforward $70 touchscreen hack. It takes just 9 steps (including unscrewing the Eee 701 and putting it back together) to slot a USB touch controller board and touch-sensitive matrix inside the case. Even fumblefingers me could manage that, I think. [JKKmobile via Hackaday]
