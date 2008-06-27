Signal Jacket for Cyclists Gets Instructable: Your Arms Will be Happy

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Back in March we showed Leah Buechley's neat signaling jacket for cyclists, the one that has LED turn-indicators on the back. Not much info was available on it at the time, save for the fact it used an Arduino Lilypad controller. But now Leah's posted a detailed Instructable for the jacket, including handy things like a shopping list for materials and tools, so you could easily make your own. One thing we didn't know: there's a single LED on each cuff, confirming your turn signs are showing on the back. Good idea that—saving you from veering into the path of a juggernaut that didn't know what you were up to. [Instructables via Talk2myshirt]

