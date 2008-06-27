Signal Jacket for Cyclists Gets Instructable: Your Arms Will be Happy

Back in March we showed Leah Buechley's neat signaling jacket for cyclists, the one that has LED turn-indicators on the back. Not much info was available on it at the time, save for the fact it used an Arduino Lilypad controller. But now Leah's posted a detailed Instructable for the jacket, including handy things like a shopping list for materials and tools, so you could easily make your own. One thing we didn't know: there's a single LED on each cuff, confirming your turn signs are showing on the back. Good idea that—saving you from veering into the path of a juggernaut that didn't know what you were up to. [Instructables via Talk2myshirt]