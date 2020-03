Here's a small form factor PC by Shuttle meant to function as a media server. What's clever is the 7-inch touchscreen and I hope some general UI for getting around your files and programs. I've stashed a Shuttle box or two in a closet, and it fit great but using a keyboard and mouse in the closet is rough. So is planting a monitor between your shirts and pants. So this is a nice idea. (Please ignore the photoshopped floating screenshots to the sides of the LCD.) [Shuttle]