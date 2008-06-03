Sex Robots Are Less Sexy Than You'd Think

What will it look like when two mechanical lifeforms embrace in love? Now that I've seen it with my own eyes, I wouldn't say I'm disappointed, but robots sure have a long way to go before they're accepted into the animal kingdom for their procreational merits. Still, these two robots use singing, laser-based "heat" signals and, of course, good old fashioned penetration to make some whoopie. Here's the full SFW clip (well, unless you work at a robot day care centre or something):

How can they do that stuff on camera? I mean, it's OK now, but what will their children think? [zProd via BotJunkie]