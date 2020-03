Sega's HomeStar planetarium has been around for aeons and aeons, in a raft of different versions. Its latest incarnation is the HomeStar Spa, which basically means it's ripe for the bathroom. As before, you sit the newly-waterproofed little globe in the corner of your (bath)room and throws crazy shapes onto the walls. New projections include "Flowers" and "Kaleidoscope." The HomeStar Spa will be launched at the Tokyo Toy Fair, at the end of this month. [Trends In Japan]