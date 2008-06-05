Security Cam Footage of Cubicle Rage to the Extreme is Every Cube Dweller's Fantasy

This is a security cam video of a guy who, to put it lightly, is sick of working in a cubicle farm. If you're looking to get yourself fired in a way that'll legally prevent you from ever entering the office or interacting with any of your former coworkers again, with a free room at the county correctional facility tossed in for good measure, throwing a computer monitor at a coworker and then systematically destroying the entire office is a pretty good way to do so. On the upside, showing your boss this video might be a good way to get him to upgrade you to an LCD monitor. They hurt less when thrown, one would assume.

Update: Hit the jump for video from another angle, a co-worker's mobile phone, in colour and with sound.

