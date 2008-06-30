Secrets of Wanted's Action Scenes Revealed

For those of you who have seen the Angelina Jolie/James McAvoy violence-fuelled campfest Wanted, Wired has an expose up on how they filmed some of their craziest scenes. Russian director Timur Bakmambetov used his own Moscow-based special effects company to create the movie's non-stop, over-the-top action. At his disposal was everything from a European high-speed train equipped with hydraulics that rotated 360 degrees to scanned digital stunt doubles. Warning: If you haven't watched the movie yet and actually want to, the article contains a load of spoilers. [Wired]