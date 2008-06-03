Scramble and Progression Tokyo Flash Watches Aren't Totally Confusing

Just a few weeks ago I showed you the Infection watch, which was very much in the vein of befuddling time display that importer Tokyo Flash has become famous for. But now there're the new Scramble and Progression watches from Nekura, and it looks like their LED-backlit LCD displays are slightly more straightforward, if still funky. You can even chose the illumination colour from a choice of six, or go for multicolor changing. Those straps are in engraved stainless steel too, and are "self-adjusting" somehow. Available now for about US$124. [Geek Alerts]