Scientists Make Bandaid-Sized Flexible Haptic Display

A team of Korean and US scientists have developed a new type of display that delivers information via your biggest organ: your skin (yes, I know what you were thinking.) Their new tactile "display" is flexible enough to be rolled up around your finger like a bandaid, and may be a useful computerised Braille aid. The device uses new precisely-arranged electroactive polymers, which expand when a voltage is applied applying gentle pressure to nearby skin. This, along with the fact it doesn't need complex electronics, means that it's the kind of tech that could easily end up in haptic-feedback data gloves or a "tele-feeling transferring system," which sounds *ahem* fascinating. [Physorg]