Sanyo Xacti HD1010 Camcorder does 1080i, Face Recognition and 300FPS Slow Motion

Casio's excellent EX-F1 slow motion digital camera has a bit of competition in Sanyo's Xacti HD1010 camcorder. The 1080i HD cam does face detection for up to 12 people at once, and 300 frame per second slow motion as well as seven frame per second still shooting. YES! IIIIII saaaaaaaaiiiiiiidddd SLOOOOO MOTIOOOOON!

The camera also has increased low light sensitivity, decreasing noise compared to previous Xactis (a weakness of theirs.) They're pushing the bitrate from 12 to 14Mbps, too, to help picture quality. There's a 10x optical zoom with an impressive f/1.8-2.5 lens (more light never hurts) with a 35mm equivalent range of 38-380mm. It's also got image stabilisation, a 2.7 inch LCD, HDMI out, and in camera editing. I have to say I've always been a fan of the line, and it's nice to see the Sanyo line keep evolving with new features while fixing previous flaws.

SANYO FULL HD CAMCORDER HAS "FACE CHASER" TECHNOLOGY FOR VIDEO AND STILLS; FEATURES SLOW-MOTION VIDEO MODE AND 7-FPS SEQUENTIAL SHOOTING

Compact, Lightweight Xacti HD1010 Offers Improved Image Processing and Simplified Operation

CHATSWORTH, CA, June 5, 2008 - SANYO, a world leading digital camera manufacturer, debuts the Xacti HD1010, an ultra-compact, full 1920 x 1080 (1080i) high-definition digital camcorder featuring "Face Chaser" face detection technology for both video and stills, plus a new slow-motion video mode and seven frames-per-second sequential shooting for superb action photography. The sleek and simple-to-use HD1010 takes 4-megapixel digital still images and records video and stills to convenient SD memory cards or SDHC cards (sold separately) up to 32GB.

The SANYO Xacti HD1010 will be available in the U.S.A. in July 2008 at an MSRP of $799.99*1.

"The SANYO Xacti HD1010 is our second-generation Full HD camcorder and offers a full complement of innovative features such as automatic 'Face Chaser' face detection for both video and stills, along with improved image processing for even better image quality*2," said Tom Van Voy, Vice President and General Manager of SANYO's Audio Video Division. "The HD1010 offers advanced, high-definition video performance and high-quality stills in one small, lightweight device."

FACE DETECTION/FACE CHASER TECHNOLOGY

The latest in digital still photography - Face Detection and Face Chaser technology actually monitor the subject's face and adjust brightness and focus to incredibly clear photos. This technology can be used to recognise up to 12 faces at a time in both video and still photos.

SLOW-MOTION VIDEO MODE

For great sports videos and many other fast-action video projects, the HD1010 can record video at 300 frames-per-second*3 to produce smooth, super slow-motion 60fps video playback.

7 FRAMES-PER-SECOND SEQUENTIAL SHOOTING

Shoot digital still images like the pros with up to seven photos in a single second. Ideal for special effects or action photography.

SMALL AND LIGHT FULL HD CAMCORDER

The HD1010 weighs only 9.9 ounces (with battery and SD card). It incorporates advanced MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 video compression, enabling up to approximately 87 minutes of Full HD (1920 x 1080) video recording on an 8GB SDHC memory card (sold separately).

WIDE DYNAMIC RANGE MODE

Wide Dynamic Range Mode allows improved images in varying degrees of light and shade.

FOUR MEGAPIXEL DIGITAL IMAGES

The Xacti HD1010 enables simultaneous shooting of 4-megapixel still images and HD movie clips, with a simple press of the shutter button during the recording of a video clip. Users need never miss another precious photo opportunity. (Depending on the mode used to take still images, simultaneous video clip shooting may be interrupted. While shooting video clips, using the digital image stabilizer may change the angle of view for still images.)

COMFORTABLE, ERGONOMIC DESIGN

The HD1010 is designed for easy, one-handed operation with "one thumb" operation of all key functions. The camcorder is comfortable to hold, even for extended periods.

FULL 1080i HD SENSOR

Incorporating the latest high-definition CMOS sensor, the SANYO Xacti HD1010 captures full 1080i high-definition video (1920x1080) at 60 frames-per-second. Designed to record the rich and vibrant colours of real life, the HD1010 also captures subtle tones to provide a natural-looking result. SANYO's latest high-speed image processing engine capably handles the high capacity demands of Full HD data. Signal processing has been optimised for gamma correction and noise reduction, improving lens color-sensitivity and image quality when filming in darker locations. In addition, the video codec algorithm has been adjusted from 12 to 14 Mbps to allow more data per second, for improved imaging.

10X OPTICAL HD ZOOM LENS

At the front of the HD1010 is a commanding 10x all-glass HD lens. The camcorder's fast f/1.8-2.5 lens is capable of allowing almost four times more light through to assist in lower light venues. Consisting of eight groups and eleven total lenses with a built-in neutral density filter, the HD1010's lens provides a spectacular field-of-view with a 38-380 mm range (35 mm equivalent).

IMAGE STABILIZATION

High-definition can't hide shaky or erratic camera movement. So, SANYO's HD1010 comes with a sophisticated image stabilizer for both stills and video. This handy feature operates in both wide-angle and telephoto modes, giving every shot a solid, professional-looking feel. Image stabilisation allows for clear pictures of the subject even when moving or rotation occurs.

LARGE 2.7 INCH WIDESCREEN DISPLAY

The HD1010 features a large 2.7 inch widescreen Liquid Crystal Display (LCD). The display flips out from the camera and rotates up to 285 degrees on axis, allowing you to take great video or still images even from difficult-to-view positions, which is especially useful when shooting in large crowds or in small rooms.

HDMI HIGH-DEFINITION OUTPUT

It's easy to view and share high-definition video on your HD television with the HD1010. Using the HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) terminal built into the base station, just one cable connects your camcorder to your TV for a totally digital output. HDMI carries both the video and audio signals in digital form for the highest quality playback.

EASY CAMERA TO PC CONNECTION

Sanyo's HD1010 streamlines the confusing and complicated component connection process with an innovative docking station. This dock provides instant connectivity via HDMI cable (sold separately), component, composite or S-video connection to a TV, DVD player and computer. The HD1010 even recharges its internal battery when nested in the docking station.

RECORDS TO CONVENIENT SD/SDHC MEMORY CARDS

The SANYO Xacti HD1010 records high-definition and photos directly to a standard SD or SDHC Memory Card. The camcorder is capable of recording up to 87 minutes of 1080i high-definition video on a single 8GB card (sold separately). When connected to a computer via the USB cable, the HD1010 acts as a standard card reader. Transferring images and videos to your computer has never been easier.

ADDITIONAL HD1010 FEATURES:

Random Access: Each video is recorded as an individual MPEG-4 and each still as a JPEG so you can have true random access allowing you to review a specific image or video quickly and easily, without waiting for tape rewinding or fast forwarding.

Super-fast Startup: With its tapeless design, the HD1010 eliminates the need to queue up a tape deck or get a DVD or hard drive spinning, allowing the camcorder to begin shooting in as little as two seconds! When the HD1010 is powered on, closing the LCD display puts the HD1010 in standby mode. Simply open the display and the camcorder automatically powers up and can begin recording virtually instantaneously.

Equipped with 'SIMPLE' mode so even beginners can create high quality, beautiful high definition movies

New 1920 x 1080, 30 fps mode allows further possibilities with Full HD and computers (when in Full-SHQ 30 fps/12 Mbps mode)

Features 2.7 inch 230,000 pixel, widescreen TFT-LCD monitor, ideal for viewing HD footage

Wind Roar and Red Eye Reduction

Web Cam function

Built-in, pop-up flash

A variety of manual controls are available for versatile, advanced shooting. These include manual focus adjustment (16 settings); aperture adjustment (6 stops); exposure compensation (1.8 EV, 0.3 EV steps); shutter speed (13 settings); and image-quality adjustment (for sharpness and colour saturation)

Bundled with "Nero 8 Essentials for SANYO" for easy playback and editing

Uses included, long-lasting 1900 mAh Lithium-ion battery (DB-L50)

Compatible with a variety of optional accessories using cold shoe mount, such as external strobe, video light, microphone, etc.

Optional adaptor lenses available: telephoto, wide-angle and semi-fisheye

Continuous Still Image Shooting function - 7 frames per second*4

Able to take still pictures while in the middle of Full HD movie recording*5

9-image quick display function

In-camera editing

48 kHz, 16-bit, 2-channel sound

PictBridge compatible

Headphone Jack