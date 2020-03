Poor TakeTV. This past Fall, it launched just ahead of the flood of media extenders that bring PC content to the TV. And while many felt it worked decently, it couldn't keep up with the big dogs in the end as Sandisk confirmed today they killed the TakeTV line...in mid-May. Additionally, they shut down the Fanfare media portal attached to it. But with Slingcatcher supposedly around the corner, I have trouble getting too sentimental. [NewTeeVee]