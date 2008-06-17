Samsung's Soulb is Soul-Like in Spirit, But with B-Grade

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Not so many weeks ago Blam was complimenting the Samsung Soul mobile phone for its clever OLED touchpad, and already Samsung is capitalising on the Soul name with a new phone. But the Soulb isn't a patch on the original "Spirit of Ultra" phone. Instead it's kind of a B-grade pale echo: that neat haptic touchpad is gone and the mobile phone is a candybar instead of a slider, with a single keypad.

It's still got the metallic body, in five colours—Soul Grey, Platinum Silver, Metallic Black, Soul Pink, Amethyst Violet and Red—which may please the fashion-conscious. And it has a 2-inch QVGA TFT screen, 3-megapixel cam with "PowerLED" light, full HTML browser, document viewing app, Bluetooth v2.0, MP3 player, FM RDS recordable radio and 1GB of internal memory with microSD expansion.

But it's just a sleek, metal candybar phone with high specs... much like a boat load of other mobile phones out there. It's on sale in Germany at first, then most of Europe, Africa, Asia and South America, so we've no word on when it'll come to the US. [Samsung]

